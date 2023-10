JP Morgan has put the first two of its rapidly expanding portfolio of LNG carriers under the French flag as it breaks cover on its one-year-old Parisian shipowning company Orion Global Transport France (OGTF).

The new venture, which was set up in Paris on 19 September 2022, announced today that it had registered its first two vessels, the 173,000-cbm LNG carriers Orion Bohemia and Orion Monet (both built 2022) with the French ship register.