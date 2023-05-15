Japanese shipowner K Line has signed a long-term time charter for a single LNG carrier newbuilding with trader Mitsubishi Corp’s Singapore-based company Diamond Gas International (DGI).

K Line said on Monday that it signed a 15-year deal on the vessel on 12 May.

The contract includes an option to extend the deal by up to 10 years.

K Line said it had also ordered a 174,000-cbm LNG carrier newbuilding that will be fitted with a low-speed ME-GA propulsion system at Samsung Heavy Industries in South Korea.