Japanese shipowner K Line is being linked to a KRW 674.5bn ($517m) order for two LNG carriers at South Korean shipbuilder Samsung Heavy Industries.

On Monday, SHI said it had won a contract from an “Asia-Pacific shipper” for the two vessels without naming the party behind the business.

SHI said the LNG carriers will be delivered by November 2026.

The price values the vessels at the strong sum of around $258.5m