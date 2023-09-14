Floating power provider Karpowership and Japanese shipowner partner Mitsui OSK Lines’ joint venture KARMOL plans to convert at least two of four recently purchased steam turbine LNG carriers into floating storage and regasification units for likely deployment to South Africa.
KARMOL earmarks two planned LNG carrier-to-FSRU conversions for South Africa jobs
Four-ship North West Shelf LNG-carrier buy concludes with at least one pair destined for conversion to floating regasification and storage units
14 September 2023 6:00 GMT Updated 14 September 2023 6:00 GMT
By
in London