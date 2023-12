Shipowners are queueing up to find berths for very large ammonia carriers, or VLACs, with at least two more owners named as being among those in talks with yards over newbuilding orders and enquiries well into double figures.

Newbuilding sources said Qatari giant Nakilat has finalised talks with Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) about possible contracts for a quartet of VLACs of around 88,000-cbm capacity.