The George Logothetis-led Libra Group is adding LNG infrastructure to its wide array of investments.

Libra subsidiary Seapath announced forming a joint venture with Pilot LNG — a Houston-based company that develops the first liquefied natural gas bunkering facility in the US Gulf Coast.

Budgeted initially at $150m, the project is scheduled to be up and running in early 2026, providing fuel to LNG-powered vessels in the Houston and Galveston area.