LNG carriers are continuing to move through the Red Sea in both laden and ballast conditions but some appear to be rerouting to avoid the area as attacks against merchant shipping linked to the Israeli-Hamas conflict continue.

Brokers pointed to the Celsius Shipping-controlled vessel, the 180,313-cbm Celsius Copenhagen (built 2020) which is on charter to trader Gunvor, that Kpler data shows as turning around in the middle of the Red Sea on a southbound laden voyage and heading north to transit the Suez Canal again.