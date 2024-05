A second LNG carrier has been sold for scrap in a year where the anticipation of demolition sales for the sector’s ageing steam turbine fleet is rising.

Brokers said the Indonesian-controlled 19,474-cbm, steam turbine-driven Surya Aki (built 1996) was sold to cash buyers for $655 per ldt on an “as is” basis in Batam, Indonesia, with the option to send the ship to Chittagong or Alang for scrapping.