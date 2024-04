A key indicator of LNG carrier spot market strength dipped to its lowest level in more than two years as cargoes and fixtures remained at a trickle.

The Baltic Exchange’s BLNGg Index, a composite of three key routes for 160,000-cbm ships, dipped 2.5% over the past week to reach 3,461 on Friday, which is the equivalent of a $34,610 per day spot charter rate.