Deliveries of LNG-fuelled newbuildings have tipped the number of vessels able to bunker LNG to over 500 ships in operation, classification society DNV said.

Some 40 LNG-fuelled newbuildings have already been delivered in 2024, DNV noted in its monthly roundup of alternative-fuelled orders.

“We have now passed the 500 ships in operation mark,” said Martin Wold, the classification society’s principal consultant for its maritime advisory business.