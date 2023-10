Almost 30 LNG dual-fuelled newbuildings were ordered in the last two months, with the alternative fuel seeing a bounce back after a surge in contracts for ships that can bunker methanol during 2023.

Detailing its figures over the last two months, classification society DNV said 21 LNG alternative fuelled vessels were added to the AFI database in August, which proved to be the second-strongest month for LNG orders in over a year.