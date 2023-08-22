Maersk Tankers has continued to expand its managed gas carrier fleet in a deal with Japan’s Astomos Energy.
The Danish group said its new partner had chosen to place five of its VLGCs under voyage management initially.
Gas operation continues to expand at Danish group with latest deal
