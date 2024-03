An LNG carrier controlled by Maran Gas Maritime has gone into a shipyard for repair work to its membrane-type cargo containment system.

Kpler data shows the 161,870-cbm Maran Gas Apollonia (built 2014) arrived in Samkang S&C Co’s Goseong Shipyard around 7 February.

Sources in South Korea following the vessel said repair work on the vessel is scheduled to be carried out on Mark III membrane cargo containment system in two of the vessel's tanks.