Evangelos Marinakis’ private company Capital Group is being named as the shipowner behind a $1bn-plus order for LNG carriers in South Korea.

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co announced on Monday that it has received an order for four 174,000-cbm newbuildings worth KRW 1.43tn ($1.08bn), or $270m per ship.

Its Mokpo-based Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries will build the quartet and deliver it in 2028.