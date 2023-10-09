Evangelos Marinakis has disclosed plans to propose that diversified, New York-listed shipowner Capital Product Partners puts its focus on the LNG carrier sector.

The Greek shipping tycoon, along with his son Miltiadis and private Capital Maritime & Trading, disclosed the plan Friday in a filing with the US Securities & Exchange Commission.

They said they plan to “explore the possibility of proposing to the Issuer that it consider changing its business focus to concentrate” on the LNG carrier market.