Yoda PLC — a diversified Cypriot group primarily active in the hotel and real estate business — has made a big push into shipping by acquiring an 18% stake in Capital Product Partners, or CPLP, for $160m.

CPLP sponsor Evangelos Marinakis revealed in a filing that Capital Maritime, the private shipping firm he controls, sold 10m of CPLP’s common units to Yoda at $16 each.