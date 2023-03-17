Pilot studies for several new onboard methane abatement technologies are due to get underway in the next few months on ships controlled by the 14 members of the Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

Steve Price, who is head of partnerships at Lloyd’s Register’s Safetytech Accelerator that is leading MAMII, told TradeWinds that when the group — which was set up in September 2022 — did its initial research it unearthed about 50 usable technologies for onboard methane abatement.