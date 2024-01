Methanol went “mainstream” as an alternative fuel choice for vessels in 2023 with about the same number of orders placed as those that can use LNG, according to classification society DNV.

The year also saw the emergence of the first ammonia-fuelled vessel orders.

DNV said its Alternative Fuels Insight (AFI) platform logged 298 ships with alternative fuel propulsion in 2023 — an 8% increase year on year.