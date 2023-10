MISC Berhad has earmarked one of its older steam-powered, membrane-type LNG carriers for conversion into a floating storage unit against a contract with Petronas Gas subsidiary Pengerang LNG (Two).

The two companies entered into a binding heads of agreement on Tuesday that will see the Malaysian gas carrier and tanker giant deploy an LNG FSU at the Petronas LNG Regasification Terminal Pengerang in Johor.