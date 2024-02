A pair of midsize steam turbine LNG carriers controlled by Malaysia’s MISC is being offered for sale in a somewhat gloomy market.

Brokers said MISC is seeking offers on the 65,000-cbm Portovenere (built 1997) and sister ship Lerici (built 1998).

At 27 and 26 years old, the pair rank among the top 40 oldest LNG carriers in the world fleet.