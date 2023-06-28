Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines, Malaysian state energy company Petronas and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) have won approval in principle for two designs of liquefied CO2 carriers and an LCO2 floating storage and offloading (FSO) and injection unit.
MOL said both DNV and the American Bureau of Shipping awarded AiPs for the LCO2 carriers while ABS issued one for the LCO2 FSO unit.
Partners Petronas and MOL signed a memorandum of understanding to work together on the study of LCO2 ocean transportation in February 2022.