Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines, Malaysian state energy company Petronas and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) have won approval in principle for two designs of liquefied CO 2 carriers and an LCO 2 floating storage and offloading (FSO) and injection unit.

MOL said both DNV and the American Bureau of Shipping awarded AiPs for the LCO2 carriers while ABS issued one for the LCO2 FSO unit.