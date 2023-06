Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) is taking a stake in floating LNG (FLNG) developer Delfin Midstream giving a boost to the wannabe US producer's first two floaters.

Delfin said it has inked a strategic investment agreement with MOL that “accelerates growth and drives future expansion”.

Under this MOL will make an investment in Delfin and MOL’s executive officer for energy related business for Europe, Americas and Africa Suryan Wirya-Simunovic will join Delfin’s board of directors.