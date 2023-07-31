Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines is being named as having signed an LNG carrier newbuilding at South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean today.
The yard listed the contract price for the lone LNG carrier as KRW 332.2bn
Under new management, the South Korean yard is starting to build up its LNG carrier orderbook
