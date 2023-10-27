Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines has paired up with domestic energy company Cosmo Oil Co to look at the shipping aspects of a carbon capture storage project.
MOL said it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cosmo Oil to study the ocean transport of CCS, with the goal of establishing a CCS value chain.
Under the MoU the partners will outline the specifications of liquefied CO2 (LCO2) carriers that would be suitable for the volumes produced from Cosmo refineries and the shipping distance from the emission sources to the “candidate storage sites” in Japan and overseas.