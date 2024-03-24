Gas shipowner Nakilat has signed the time-charter agreements with compatriot QatarEnergy on 25 LNG carrier newbuildings under Phase 2 of the liquefaction giant’s mammoth LNG fleet expansion programme.

The time-charter party agreements, which were inked in Doha by Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs and QatarEnergy president and chief executive Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi and Nakilat chief executive Abdullah Al Sulaiti, covered 17 vessels now on order at HD Hyundai Heavy Industries and eight at Hanwha Ocean.