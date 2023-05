New York-listed Navigator Holdings has cashed in on its oldest vessel against a background of rising asset values and earnings.

The LPG carrier company said the 22,085-cbm ethylene-capable Navigator Orion (built 2000) is being sold for $20.9m.

Brokers had earlier reported a sale at $20.2m.

The buyer has not been disclosed.

The Navigator Orion was worth only $14m a year ago, according to VesselsValue.