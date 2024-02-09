Small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG has a new face at the helm and is set to embark on the next phase of its development with a newbuilding project.
Four months into the job, managing director Jonathan Quinn is heading for a busy 2024.
Four months into his new role, Jonathan Quinn talks about soaring LNG bunker vessel demand, ambitions and a little sporting action
Small-scale LNG company Avenir LNG has a new face at the helm and is set to embark on the next phase of its development with a newbuilding project.
Four months into the job, managing director Jonathan Quinn is heading for a busy 2024.