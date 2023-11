US-listed New Fortress Energy is inching closer to firing up the first of two much-delayed floating storage and regasification unit-based terminals in Brazil.

New Fortress announced on Tuesday that it plans to supply the first gas to its customers from its Barcarena import terminal “beginning at year-end 2023”.

The company said the conversion of 160,000-cbm LNG carrier Energos Celsius (built 2013) into an FSRU remains on schedule for completion in November.