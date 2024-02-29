US-listed New Fortress Energy plans to ship a first cargo from its first floating LNG production unit in April and is moving on to start construction on its next liquefaction facility, which will be on shore in Altamira, Mexico.

Chief financial officer Chris Guinta told analysts that the company took a final investment decision on its first FLNG project under its Fast LNG development brand in March 2021 in the wake of the company’s struggles to get access to volumes delivering between 2024 and 2026.