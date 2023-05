A New Fortress Energy steam turbine driven LNG carrier being used as a floating storage unit is to be retrofitted with a reliquefaction system in an effort to save boil-off gas.

Marine technology provider Wartsila said it will supply the reliquefaction system to the 145,879-cbm steamship Energos Grand (ex-NFE Grand, built 2006).

The equipment is due for delivery during the second half of 2024.