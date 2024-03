An LNG carrier has offloaded the first volumes into one of two of New Fortress Energy’s newly installed floating storage and regasification units in Brazil.

Data provider iGIS/LNG said the 174,000-cbm Orion Sea (built 2022) delivered a cargo to the 138,000-cbm Energos Winter (built 2004) at New Fortress’ Sul Gas Terminal off Santa Catarina terminal in Brazil.