US-listed New Fortress Energy expects to produce its first LNG in November from its newly installed 1.4-million tonne per annum floating LNG production development of Altamira in Mexico.

In a company update issued on 16 October in advance of the company’s third-quarter results on 8 November, New Fortress said the first gas is due to be received this month onboard its pioneering conversion of three jack-up rigs linked together to form the company Fast LNG unit.