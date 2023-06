A laid-up floating storage and regasification unit and a similarly idle 23-year-old steam turbine LNG carrier controlled by New Fortress Energy are being circulated for sale.

LNG market players said offers have been invited on the 129,000-cbm FSRU Spirit (ex-Golar Spirit, built 1981) and 136,687-cbm LNG carrier Mazo (ex-Golar Mazo, built 2000).

Both the FSRU and LNG carrier are currently listed as being laid up.