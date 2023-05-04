US-listed New Fortress Energy has unveiled a plan to switch Mexico’s Altamira LNG import terminal into a 2.8 million tonnes per annum export plant by using liquefaction modules that were to be used for its second two floating LNG (FLNG) production units onshore.

Speaking on a results call chief financial officer Chris Guinta said the company believes the company can build the modules faster and cheaper for onshore use.

New Fortress Energy targeting first FLNG production in July
 Read more

New Fortress said it recently signed a non-binding letter of intent with Mexican state-owned electricity company Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to explore the installation of these two floaters at what it described as the “underutilised” Altamira terminal.