US-listed New Fortress Energy has unveiled a plan to switch Mexico’s Altamira LNG import terminal into a 2.8 million tonnes per annum export plant by using liquefaction modules that were to be used for its second two floating LNG (FLNG) production units onshore.

Speaking on a results call chief financial officer Chris Guinta said the company believes the company can build the modules faster and cheaper for onshore use.

New Fortress said it recently signed a non-binding letter of intent with Mexican state-owned electricity company Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) to explore the installation of these two floaters at what it described as the “underutilised” Altamira terminal.