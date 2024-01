US-based investment company Nebula Energy is buying a controlling stake in LNG terminal developer AG&P LNG to fast-track its gas-to-power projects in South East Asia and is setting up a new shipping company to support its efforts.

Florida-headquartered Nebula, which was founded just over a year ago, is taking an 80% stake and ploughing $300m into AG&P LNG — a subsidiary of AG&P Group.