LNG newcomer Sea Jade Investment is said to have inked options for two LNG carrier newbuildings at Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Co (DSIC), doubling the size of its new fleet.

Sea Jade’s latest deal at DSIC brings the tally of 175,000-cbm LNG ships it has on order at the state-owned shipyard four.

The company is a joint venture between shipowner Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings, CSSC (Hong Kong) Shipping Company and China Gas Holdings.