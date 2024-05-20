West African producer Nigeria LNG (NLNG) has formally kicked off the fleet renewal process for its shipping arm Bonny Gas Transport (BGT) with the naming of a Capital Gas newbuilding that it is taking on bareboat charter.

In a ceremony at HD Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries in South Korea NLNG managing director and chief executive, Philip Mshelbila, who is also BGT executive vice president, said the charter of the 174,000-cbm newbuilding Aktoras, is “a transformative stride towards decarbonisation and a sustainable future.”