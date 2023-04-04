The conceptual design of the Nordic Green Ammonia Powered Ships (NoGaps) project has been revealed ahead of final plans for a handysize gas carrier to be submitted this summer ready for a commercial decision on whether to go ahead with building a ship.

The feasibility design for a 22,000-cbm ammonia-fuelled gas carrier optimised for commercial operation in the North Atlantic and north-western Europe has focused on overcoming challenges, including onboard storage and use of ammonia, fuel management and safety, vessel emissions, regulation and certification.