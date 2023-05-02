Shipbuilding contracts have been signed by Japanese owner NYK Line for four LNG carrier newbuildings ordered against contracts backed by charters with German utility EnBW.

Announcing a gas carrier haul of 12 vessels today, Hyundai shipyard group company HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering said it had won (KSOE) KRW 2.79trn ($2.3bn)-worth of orders from four customers in Europe, Oceania and Asia in deals signed between 26 and 28 April.

Included in the list was an order for four 174,000-cbm LNG carriers.