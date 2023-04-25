Japanese shipowner NYK Line is being touted as the winner of a tender floated by German utility EnBW to secure four LNG carrier newbuildings worth just over $1bn in total.

Several brokers referenced the conclusion of a tender for a quartet of vessels for a European utility with a lone shipowner in their reports amid a mass of ongoing talk in the market.

Some indicated that this referred to EnBW selecting NYK for the four berths that have been reserved for this business at Hyundai Heavy Industries in South Korea.