NYK’s bulker arm and miner Corporacion Nacional del Cobre de Chile (Codelco) have signed an agreement to build what could be the first of up to 15 ammonia dual-fuel handymaxes.

The Japanese shipowner said NYK Bulk & Projects Carriers (NBP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Oshima Shipbuilding and Sumitomo Corp to study, design and construct the “world’s first” ammonia dual-fuel handymax bulker that will “reduce CO 2 emissions to zero”.