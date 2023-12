China’s Pacific Gas has built up a big orderbook of dual-fuelled very large ethane carriers at Jiangnan Shipyard.

The Shanghai-based company now has 14 newbuildings on order at the state-owned shipyard, having inked three ships last week at Marintec China.

According to Clarksons’ Shipping Intelligence Network, known as SIN, four of the 99,000-cbm ethane carriers were ordered last year, and six were inked in September 2023.