Pertamina International Shipping (PIS) has chartered a pair of 91,000-cbm LPG carriers fresh out of a South Korean shipbuilding yard to SwissChemGas, the LPG shipping affiliate of Athens-based SwissMarine.

The vessels are two of four VLGCs that the Indonesian tanker giant quietly acquired as newbuilding resales towards the end of last year.

Executives at PIS confirmed to TradeWinds that Bermuda-registered SwissChemGas has taken the Pertamina Gas Caspia for a maximum of six years and the Pertamina Gas Dahlia for a maximum of seven years.