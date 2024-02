Indonesia’s Pertamina International Shipping is behind two handysize dual-fuel LPG carrier newbuildings contracted at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard on Thursday.

Senior executives at the Indonesian tanker giant confirmed to TradeWinds that it was behind the order that Hyundai Mipo parent HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering announced had been signed with an unnamed Asian shipping company .

The South Korean shipbuilding group said the contract is worth KRW 172.4bn