Fortitude Shipping has placed its first newbuilding order since it was launched late last year as a UK-based unit of Singapore’s Petredec Group.

The London-based owner of 10 modern LPG carriers of between 21,000 cbm and 22,000 cbm announced an order on Tuesday for up to four slightly larger ships.

As with eight of its existing vessels, the newbuildings will be capable of carrying ethane and ethylene.