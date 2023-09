Petredec Global, one of the world’s largest owners of large gas carriers, has sold one of its oldest VLGCs as it takes up debt to finance a new generation of vessels.

Speaking to the local press, sources at Greece’s Naftomar Shipping & Trading confirmed having acquired Petredec’s 84,000-cbm Saltram (built 2015).

Several brokers had earlier reported a deal between the two companies at $73.5m,