Malaysian state energy giant Petronas is being named as the likely charterer of an upcoming LNG bunker vessel newbuilding contracted by Italy’s Fratelli Cosulich, as a shortage of the units looms.

Sector sources told TradeWinds that Petronas had identified Cosulich’s upcoming 8,200-cbm newbuilding Paolina Cosulich as its preferred choice after a selection process.

But they said a time charter on the vessel, which has been under discussion for several months, has yet to be finalised.