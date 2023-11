Polish energy company Gaz-System is close to naming its chosen candidate to supply a floating storage and regasification unit that will serve as the country’s first FSRU-based import terminal.

Gaz-System said in a statement that it selected BW LNG and Mitsui OSK Lines following a tender process for the unit and has signed agreements with both shipowners on key items such as the vessel delivery date and charter period which form the basis for further negotiations.