A pioneering carbon capture and storage (CCS) development has kicked off with the first volumes of CO 2 being injected into a depleted Danish North Sea oil reservoir.

The partners in Project Greensand, which is led by European chemicals giant Ineos working alongside around 20 other partners, marked the groundbreaking event on Thursday at Esbjerg in Denmark, at which the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen gave an online address.