Australian group Provaris Energy has struck a deal to explore the storage and shipping of hydrogen to be produced by Gen2 Energy’s plant in Norway.

The two sides intend to develop a large-scale European hydrogen supply chain.

Gen2 said the duo will conduct a comprehensive “pre-feasibility” study to determine the technical and economic viability of producing and supplying compressed green hydrogen from Afjord, using Provaris’ marine storage solutions and pioneering new gas carriers.

Afjord is seen as an ideal site, with access to low-cost renewable energy and industrial infrastructure.